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A Conversation About Rage, Love, and Why We Can’t Stop Writing
Video Replay — Live Conversation with Sean Snow
Mar 20
•
Teri Leigh 💜
and
Sean Snow
31
8
3
57:39
The Mothers of Fierce Love
Three moms. Three lanes. One fierce love.
Mar 17
•
Teri Leigh 💜
31
6
6
What We Keep Feeding
On sourdough, neighbors, and Minnesota's quiet resistance
Mar 10
•
Teri Leigh 💜
54
17
12
Rainy, Like a Rainy Day
Native drumming, violent arrests, and one unforgettable act of civil disobedience.
Mar 3
•
Teri Leigh 💜
110
40
21
February 2026
Fierce Love for Minnesota, the USA, and the World
Watch now | Community Gathering and Group Healing
Feb 25
•
Teri Leigh 💜
22
1
5
58:11
Power Is a Drug. Fierce Love Is the Antidote.
Minnesota Loves Fiercely
Feb 24
•
Teri Leigh 💜
55
21
15
The Page Doesn’t Judge You
A guest post by Amanda Saint
Feb 22
•
Amanda Saint
33
4
Are You an Exhaler or an Inhaler?
Why Sensitive Souls Struggle with Money — and What Breath Has to Do With It
Feb 19
•
Teri Leigh 💜
23
4
4
Minnesota’s Chakra Upgrade
How Operation Metro Surge is rewiring our roots, and teaching the Land of 10,000 Lakes to sing.
Feb 17
•
Teri Leigh 💜
69
28
10
Duck, Duck, Grey-Duck in an Occupied State
Why Minnesota Nice is the Ultimate Resistance
Feb 10
•
Teri Leigh 💜
98
26
32
The Daily Whatever Show, Feb 3: Teri Leigh
A recording from Teri Leigh 💜 and GenXy's live video
Feb 4
•
Teri Leigh 💜
,
The Daily Whatever Show
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
Dana DuBois
24
1
4
1:03:35
Purple Rain
A Minnesota story about sensitive souls, quiet generosity, and love that keeps moving during hard times.
Feb 3
•
Teri Leigh 💜
83
23
16
© 2026 Teri Leigh
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