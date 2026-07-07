Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Rev. Kevin T. Taylor's avatar
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor
1d

TeriLeigh, “almost” becomes cultural evidence in this introduction. The avocado fridge, dish towels, radio voice, pie dough, fireflies, and church-on-vacation details are the formation system: restraint, emotional understatement, mutual noticing, and the quiet coordination women practiced for years. When ICE arrives, the old fluency changes purpose; privilege stops hiding inside politeness and becomes public protection for people placed at risk. Grateful for the way you let Lake Wobegon become memory, indictment, and a doorway into fierce communal action.

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Davina - Belonging to Myself's avatar
Davina - Belonging to Myself
8h

I love this! "And we white women tossed the almost into the trash like an over-burnt pie." Thank you.

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