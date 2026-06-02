Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Ann Cary's avatar
Ann Cary
1d

My eyes are filled with tears. My parents are buried at Fort Snelling and I have deep memories about visiting them. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

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5 replies by Teri Leigh 💜 and others
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
1d

I can feel the sadness as it is woven into the words of this essay. A poignantly, moving, beautiful story.

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
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