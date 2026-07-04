Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Jeffro55's avatar
Jeffro55
2h

I think you meant that ICE was there to sow division, not "sew."

But, I know that's nitpicking. Yet, I'm a copyeditor (among other things), so I notice those things!

Great article!

I can get behind these ideas.

I'm paying attention.

👍

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