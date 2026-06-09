Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
18h

Such a powerful piece. So sorry for your loss Terri.

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
Anne Heaton's avatar
Anne Heaton
1d

Oh I’m sobbing. Thank you for sharing this.

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