Let’s celebrate the launch of The WOMN Project. I’ll be reading excerpts of pieces I’m working on. And let’s have a community discussion about next steps in healing, grieving, and tipping this iceberg of bad news into good news.

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A grassroots mutual aid healing project

This is a healing movement.

My vision is for Fierce Love to grow into a community space where we share our truths about what we have lived. I hope our comments section becomes part witness-space, part story-circle, part gathering-ground. I want people to read these excerpts and feel their own memories rise up, and to spill those stories here too as a way of holding, bearing witness, honoring, and recognizing each other in love.

Fierce Love is more than a publication. It is more than words on a screen. We have community gatherings, on Zoom and in person. We hold grief rituals, and healing circles, and storytelling campfires. This is a place where story becomes medicine because it is spoken out loud and received by others with care.

This isn’t my book or my project. It’s ours. This is a shared endeavor, a living act of community. Fierce Love is a movement of loving neighbors telling the truth, bearing witness, and creating spaces where healing and organizing can happen side by side.

The women of Minnesota showed us what that looks like during the surge.



This project to carries that same spirit.

I want us to make something together that helps people feel held, and helps them find each other, and helps them imagine what becomes possible when story is sacred and community is medicine.