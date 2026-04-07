Fierce Love

Fierce Love

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adrienne Webster's avatar
Adrienne Webster
1d

I love this, and I love how you said, "Because writing is a lonely venture, and healing happens in community." That is so true.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
Lightonecandle resists's avatar
Lightonecandle resists
6h

It tells me that we, collectively, are choosing to come together. Are choosing support, compassion, and empathy as driving forces.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Teri Leigh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture