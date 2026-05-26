Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Demian Yumei's avatar
Demian Yumei
20h

Years ago, starting in 2000, I sang at a number of Tiananmen Square Candlelight Memorials in Washington, D.C. for the students of Tiananmen Square. I met amazing people, students who survived the massacre and granted asylum in the United States and their supporters. I will always hold them in my heart.

As a songwriter, one man left a deep appreciation in me for the power of song. He approached me after an event, told me he was a survivor, a student in Tiananmen Square back in June 4, 1989. Many in attendance and the speakers were also survivors.

He said he had been flying in from California for these memorials. He loved the speakers, the activists and politicians, always supported them. But then he stopped and said, "But I come here for you, the songs you sing."

Songs are heart to heart, but words spoken from the heart also land in the heart. It certainly did mine that day. It's why even though I struggle with going on stage, because I'd rather be at home reading a book, once I'm there I know that's where I'm meant to be.

I find myself coming back to our meeting, more often these days, this lived experience of how powerful song is. That there is a power within it that goes beyond the body it expresses itself through.

Music weaves itself through human experience, opening doors within us and to each other.

I'm nobody in the music industry, but I don't think there's anything more capable of spreading good than a song sincerely sung on a single voice. And we see it, in Minnesota, in every place where people lift up their voice. It is a mighty resistance. A bringer-down of walls. A builder of ladders. A grower of wings. It lulls babies to sleep and awakens the heart from protective slumber. It's the pure artistry of love.

Thank you, Teri, for conveying so much truth and compassion in your work and activism through the artistry your words and the song that is you. ❤️ 🎶

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
Sally's avatar
Sally
18h

I totally get that. You open your mouth to sing, and the “big ugly frog sob leaps out. “ So well put! Croak on, sisters!

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2 replies by Teri Leigh 💜 and others
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