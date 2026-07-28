Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Dominique Riviere, Ph.D.'s avatar
Dominique Riviere, Ph.D.
1d

"They got their self-deportation credit so that they could get their money."

This, right here, is one of the most disgusting things I've read today, and it's only 11 am. I don't say that to minimize the physical, emotional, and psychological pain and horror of Rafael's experience. I say it to point out how capitalism has always, ALWAYS been a system of white supremacy / narcissism. It's vile.

I hope Rafael and the rest of his family are safe now, and have been able to begin healing.

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4 replies by Teri Leigh 💜 and others
Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
1d

So good to see your wonderful pieces.

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