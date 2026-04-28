Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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R S Clark's avatar
R S Clark
15h

This is such an incredibly beautiful project you’ve undertaken. Women taking care of others is one of the oldest known pieces of our humanity. Looking forward to supporting your completed project, Teri. 💞

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Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
9h

TeriLeigh, this is amazing writing. Perhaps there is some humanity buried deeply in at least some of the bad actors hired to do an awful job. Certainly on that day, in that mobile home park, some OWLs did what others have not been able to do. And that's a beautiful thing.

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