Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

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Andrew Taylor-Troutman's avatar
Andrew Taylor-Troutman
6d

To be a pacifist and not be passive is indeed the goal. Thank you for lifting up Lisa's witness.

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3 replies by Teri Leigh 💜 and others
The Map That Traveled's avatar
The Map That Traveled
6d

I heart this story because I love that you’re telling it. And I hate that I’ve hearted it because the story itself is devastating. I wish it weren’t a story that needed to be told, but I’m so grateful you’re giving it a voice. ❤️

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3 replies by Teri Leigh 💜 and others
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