Portland & Mpls Protest Frogs and MomsTeri Leigh 💜

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript133Portland & Mpls Protest Frogs and MomsTeri Leigh 💜A recording from Teri Leigh 💜's live videoTeri Leigh 💜 and Mel MoseleyMay 13, 2026133ShareTranscriptGet more from Teri Leigh 💜 in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksFierce LoveSubscribeAuthorsTeri Leigh 💜Mel MoseleyRecent Posts"This could have been a voice note," with Kristi Keller 🇨🇦 and Teri LeighMay 12 • Teri Leigh 💜 and Kristi Keller 🇨🇦Aliveness & Activism w/ Teri Leigh 💜 & Alexander Lovell🩵May 1 • Teri Leigh 💜 and Alexander Lovell, PhDAccidental Activists Live with Teri Leigh 💜 & Jennie O'ConnorApr 29 • Teri Leigh 💜 and Jennie O'Connor✨ Writing the Bardo: When Everything Falls Apart… and Something Truer BeginsApr 15 • Teri Leigh 💜 and Amanda Saint A Conversation About Rage, Love, and Why We Can’t Stop WritingMar 20 • Teri Leigh 💜 and Sean SnowFierce Love for Minnesota, the USA, and the WorldFeb 25 • Teri Leigh 💜The Daily Whatever Show, Feb 3: Teri LeighFeb 4 • Teri Leigh 💜, The Daily Whatever Show, Lawrence Winnerman, and Dana DuBois