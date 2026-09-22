Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
1d

Thank you.

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Aimee Bissonette's avatar
Aimee Bissonette
1d

Oh, boy. This brings it all back. I was a mutual aid driver, too, but with 4 and 5-year-olds who tested my very limited Spanish skills. Too old to be a soldier. More like a stand in abuelita who always remembered to bring snacks. ❤️

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