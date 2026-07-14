Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Deborah Mosby's avatar
Deborah Mosby
2d

What an inspiration to know people who embrace activism. People who have such a deep love for others who are in distress. I hope these readings will help all of us want to “Get busy”! ❤️

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2 replies by Teri Leigh 💜 and others
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor's avatar
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor
2d

Teri, Amber’s realization that citizenship risk and social belonging can move in opposite directions gives this scene its moral force. Her whiteness allows her to remain unchallenged while neighbors born here endure scrutiny, and that recognition turns privilege from abstraction into responsibility. Elaine’s quiet correction, followed by the exchange of real names, shows how disciplined mutual aid becomes trust, then home. Thank you for showing belonging being forged through shared vigilance, earned intimacy, and the choice to stay accountable to people one could more easily leave.

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