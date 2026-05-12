Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
6h

At least one of my daughters has knitted a red hat or two. This is the daughter in NYS, I'm not sure about my DC daughter--but it wouldn't surprise me if she had, too.

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2 replies by Teri Leigh 💜 and others
Kyoshin Lohr's avatar
Kyoshin Lohr
7h

I made two Red Resistance hats in the spring as did several of my friends, way down here in Narrowsburg Ny. We’ll keep making them and giving them away,this fall.

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
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