Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

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Rev. Kevin T. Taylor's avatar
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor
1d

TeriLeigh, the gang brood gives Minnesota a civic memory people can carry long after the policy language fades. A reader can picture adults widening the perimeter around children, and that image preserves how ordinary people understood their obligation to one another while events were unfolding. WOMN is preserving both testimony and the moral vocabulary a community used to decide who belonged inside its circle of care. I appreciate how deliberately you rooted that memory in a creature, a landscape, and a protective instinct Minnesotans immediately recognize.

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
Linda Hansen's avatar
Linda Hansen
1d

Beautiful...both the action and the writing.

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