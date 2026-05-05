Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Kathleen Paterno's avatar
Kathleen Paterno
11m

Teri, best thing I’ve read in a very long time!

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Carol Ryan's avatar
Carol Ryan
1h

Thank you Teri for laughter and joy in service to neighbors

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