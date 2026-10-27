Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

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Nancy Holroyd RN 💙💛💙's avatar
Nancy Holroyd RN 💙💛💙
4d

ICE is asking "Do you know you are protecting a child rapist?" Why not turn that statement around Mr ICEman--Do you know you are protecting a serial rapist?

The gall of these hired thugs.

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