Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

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Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
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Teri Leigh 💜, You bring up a great point in this essay. ICE is impacting all the children in a neighborhood, no matter their skin color. The children not seeing their own family members being taken are still indirectly affected by the losses to their friend's families.

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