Thank you by Mark Barroso, Simple Witchery™, Semper Liber, Tina Day, Ginia B, and many others for tuning into my live video with Sean Snow! Join me for my next live video in the app.

summary written by claude.ai

How We Both Unfroze

Sean is a salesman from Delano, a self-described non-writer who started posting daily news roundups on Facebook after the death of Alex Pretti shook him to his core. Sean and his kids climb at Vertical Endeavors — kitty corner from Glamdoll — and if his son hadn’t had a one-act competition that morning, they would have been right there at the time Alex died.

Same thing happened to me. I talk about it in this video — the freeze. The doomscrolling. The way Renee Good’s death hit me and I just... stopped. I live two miles from the State Capitol and I couldn’t function. Then on January 20th, ICE pestered me with their vehicles in the parking lot of my dog park — eight SUVs lighting me up with their brights while I stood in a snowbank with my dog.

For both of us, the turning point wasn’t rage alone — it was finding the helpers.

Sean started compiling real news for out-of-state friends who thought Minneapolis was still on fire from 2020

I wrote my first viral post by looking for every story of goodness that emerged from the chaos — Glamdoll turning their donut shop into a medic center, the 70yo bookstore owner emerging from the tear gas cloud

Fred Rogers was right: Look for the helpers. It saved us both

What It Has Given Us

Community. Sean’s Facebook followers feel like family to him. He reads every comment. The encouragement is literally what keeps him going.

A book. I’ve been gathering the stories of Minnesota women who unfroze themselves into action. Working title: WOMN — Women without the e, cuz this isn’t about men. It’s about Minnesota women.

A purpose. Neither of us went looking for this. It found us because something had to give.

Why Rage Becomes Love

The only thing that sells better than sex is rage. But what’s different about rage is that love is always born out of it. That’s why we both went viral at the same moment, posting the same kind of thing:

Here’s the terrible thing that happened — and here’s how the good loving people of Minnesota are showing up for it.

The world didn’t just need the news. It needed proof that people still give a shit.

The Reality on the Ground

We also got real about what’s actually happening in Minnesota right now:

Economic damage: Mayor Frey has cited $203 million in losses for Minneapolis alone

Schools: Districts like Fridley have lost millions in funding because frightened families are keeping kids home — if a student misses more than 15 days, the school loses that financial support

Rural communities aren’t exempt: A Mexican restaurant in Watertown had to lock its doors so customers ring a doorbell to enter. ICE showed up in Delano, Buffalo, and Rockford. This isn’t just a metro issue.

ICE is not gone. The fallout is not over. And the people standing at the mobile home park every morning in their reflective vests, making sure kids get on the school bus safely — they are the story.

What Minnesota Keeps Teaching the World

Minnesota is not uniformly blue, not uniformly anything — and that nuance matters. What we are is a state that balances its budget, invests in its children, and stops on the side of the road when someone breaks down. Every single one of those things is showing up in this moment.

The rage is real. The exhaustion is real. And the fierce love coming out of both of them is the most Minnesota thing I’ve ever seen.

Watch the full replay above. We think you’ll feel less alone after you do.

💜 TeriLeigh & Sean Snow