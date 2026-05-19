Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Rebecca Loroña's avatar
Rebecca Loroña
7h

Have been up & down the I-35?many times

And right now am honking my hearts 🩵horn for all of us traveling this path together 💜💚🩷💛🩵🧡❤️‍🩹☮️💕💟 Kindness & giving a shit

Thank You Terri ❣️

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Red tulip's avatar
Red tulip
13h

🥹

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