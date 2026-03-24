Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Patrick Boyle (Hubby Dragon)'s avatar
Patrick Boyle (Hubby Dragon)
12h

I'm 67 and retired. I can't move around like I use to. I try but my knees don't like the cold. My better half and I get out and do what we can. We volunteer at the local dems office in SE Wisconsin and join sign brigades when we can. Our house is festooned with purple lights, protest signs and flags. I read the Substacks daily and have been encouraged to write. I had to give up doom scrolling. It was having a xxx effect on my mindset. I much prefer the hope hunting I do now, daily looking for the good and positive stories. The more I do it, the more the algorithm changes to the better and the calmer and more positive my mind becomes. Hope hunting is how I found you. I look for your Substack every morning. I really don't think you understand just how many lives you have touched. You are the reason our house is lit purple. Don't ever stop!

Fierce Love from a small town in Wisconsin.

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never2old2resist's avatar
never2old2resist
12h

I'm in tears reading this.

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