Renee Nicole Good - shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on January 7, 2026

Renee Good’s last words changed something in Minnesotan women.

This chapter follows what happened next and what women’s voices can do.

It moves through three profound stories of women using their voices in the face of ICE force.

Kelly, pinned to the pavement in a Target parking lot, reached for the last human thread inside the man assaulting her.

Frances, inside an inflatable frog suit, witnessed an older woman speak so firmly and tenderly to a young agent that his eyes filled with tears.

Sasha and a circle of women at a mobile home park used whistles, questions, calm, and collective presence to protect an entire community.

These stories drip out for free subscribers week-by-week.

Paid subscribers get the full piece, along with my writer’s commentary on how this chapter emerged and why I chose it first.