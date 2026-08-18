Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Orla Conway's avatar
Orla Conway
1d

I think about Minneapolis constantly.

The absolute horror of living through a modern-day, small-scale holocaust.

The fact that Minnesotans have rallied around eachother so swiftly & so unquestioningly.

The fact that they have fought back so hard & so intentionally that it has actually had a ripple effect in slowing down ICE deployment/escalation everywhere else.

The fact that Minnesotans are essentially acting as a human dam; holding a lot of the worst of the ICE behavior within the Minneapolis city limits…

It is an absolutely unforgettable and heart wrenching moment in our country’s and our world’s history.

Freedom and justice for the people of Minneapolis.

May every single ICE agent, collaborating police member, state rep, congress person, judicial branch member, and executive branch leader responsible for it all be sent to The Hague.

In fact, we just insist upon it.

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
Alyson Archibeque's avatar
Alyson Archibeque
1d

Being, not doing. This resonates deeply. I’m a reformed fixer learning to listen deeply. This short piece models how to show up. 🙏🏼❤️‍🩹

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
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