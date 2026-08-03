Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Emily P's avatar
Emily P
2d

When I first left Minnesota as a teenager, I was dumbfounded to discover the rest of the country playing Duck Duck Goose, a mean and simplistic game utterly lacking the finesse and creativity of the game I knew. I'm not normally a dogmatic person, but the superiority of Duck Duck Gray Duck IS the hill I will die on.

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
Valerie Lim's avatar
Valerie Lim
3d

Moved from MN to IL in the early 1970s and was so confused by the more boring, less creative Duck Duck Goose version of the game. My brothers and I just shook our heads and eventually acquiesced. I appreciate the deeper meaning you’ve given the original game (especially in light of the regime’s assault on MN) and for sharing the game’s history too.

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
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