What Happens When a Sensitive Soul Finally Stops Code-Switching
A guest post from Mel Moseley on spending years creating in fragments—and what shifted when she found a space that could hold all of her at once
This month on HUSH, we’re exploring the specific loneliness that comes with being a sensitive soul creator. While extroverts thrive on the attention and have that loud charisma and charm that blend easily with virality, us quiet-sensitive “weirdos” tend to shy away from the noise and get lost in the void.
This week I bring to you a guest post by Mel Moseley.