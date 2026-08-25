Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
17h

What a hero.

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Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
1d

My sister-in-law taught in an English as a Second Language school for immigrant students. She had about 8 or 9 languages in the class. But some of the students were further ahead in English learning than others. So, she would teach a concept, have the more experienced English speakers translate terms for the less experienced English speakers. She was beginning to pick up words in several of the other languages, too. I spent a day in her classroom a few years ago. It was an amazing experience. Yes, some teachers are phenomenal people, that go the extra mile. I love this story. It is another very special teacher finding a way to build bridges.

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