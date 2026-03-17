Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Demian Yumei's avatar
Demian Yumei
5d

Inspiration to the soul, balm to my heart, fire to my own activism. Thank you for this writing, a manifesto of fierce love ❤️✊

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
Ian Haycroft's avatar
Ian Haycroft
5d

Thank you Teri and thank you to women like these.

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