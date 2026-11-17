What you are about to read is the opening scene from WOMN: Minnesota Women Melting ICE. This work is a collaborative effort of the women of Minnesota who kept showing up during Operation Metro Surge, holding the grief, the rage, the tenderness, and the fierce love that women know so well. Share

Operation Metro Surge

Starting in December 2025, the United States federal government sent more than 3,000 immigration agents to Minnesota in the largest immigration enforcement operation that the Department of Homeland Security had ever run.

They called it Operation Metro Surge.

When Minnesotans responded to the surge with whistles, cell phone cameras, and mutual aid efforts, federal agents turned pepper spray and tear gas on United States citizens trying to assert their civil rights, protect their neighbors, and uphold the United States Constitution.

Then, federal agents killed Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

And Minnesota Nice turned fierce.

photograph credit: unsplash Paul Crook

Apparently, We Are the Helpers

The Tremolo

Across the lake, a loon laughs.

Winston perks his chihuahua ears up from inside Kelly’s jacket, and she pets him under his chin to quiet his whimpers. Linda stops mid-sentence with her marshmallow stick still hovering over the coals. The boat is docked for the day as we settle into Adirondack chairs around a large campfire.

The rest of us go quiet to listen to the loon.

“That’s the tremolo,” Linda says. “Sounds like laughing, but it’s a warning.”

The call skips across the lake like a stone and can sound almost playful. A loon makes that eerie laughing sound when she senses danger, like a bald eagle overhead, coming for her young.

After a winter filled with helicopters, whistles, and the low rumble of unmarked ICE SUVs occupying our streets, we let the loon’s call echo across the water a little longer before we start speaking again.

“It sounds like a ghost calling from the shoreline,” Linda says when the loon pauses.

The tremolo starts again, and we all turn toward the far side of the lake, thinking the same thought.

On January 7, Renée Good laughed while speaking to an ICE agent through the window of her car.

“That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.”

It was an awkward, small, nervous laugh.

A tremolo.

Moments later, that ICE agent shot Renée three times.

Linda’s marshmallow catches fire, and she lets it burn until it falls off the stick into the coals.

While researching this book, I came across two specific documented accounts of a loon killing a bald eagle, one in Maine, and one in Ontario. This fact blew me away.

The common loon is the Minnesota state bird. It has four distinct and beautiful calls, all of which have a somewhat haunting effect. The Minnesota loon can use its dagger like bill to defend itself against its greatest predator, but it chooses first to use its voice. This is a perfect metaphor for how and why the people of Minnesota behaved as we did when the federal government sent ICE into our state to crackdown on immigration.

We Minnesotans are humble people. We don’t usually mind being underestimated.

But in this case, we whistled loud and clear that you don’t attack a winter people in the winter.

This book WOMN: Minnesota Women Melting ICE will open for pre-sales on Thursday, November 19, 2026. I am offering a limited run of signed hardcover copies for sale to be delivered before Christmas.

I love you fiercely,

Thanks for giving a shit,

TeriLeigh💜

Sales open on Thursday, November 19, 2027!

I’ll email all subscribers when the shopping cart is open.