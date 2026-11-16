Order Here A woman in Ontario once watched a bald eagle circle a pair of loons and their chick for days. On the day the chick first went into the water, the eagle swooped down on all three. A few moments later, all three loons were still swimming. The eagle struggled its way to shore and died. When the woman went to investigate, she found a puncture wound in the eagle’s chest the size of a loon’s bill. The most powerful creature in the sky can make a catastrophic mistake when it assumes the creature below the surface is powerless. Like the loon, we Minnesotans are used to being underestimated, and we like it that way. We certainly don’t want to be put into any kind of position to use our dagger-like beaks, if we don’t have to. Minnesota is typically considered a “flyover” state, and that reputation is exactly why nobody saw what was under the surface of our 10,000 lakes, and why the world was surprised by our response to Operation Metro Surge. Outsiders may see Minnesota culture—the over-apologizing, the hotdishes, the opes and uffdas, the keeping our heads down—as weakness. Minnesota Nice gets mistaken for politeness, and sometimes it is. And yes, sometimes it is passive aggression in the form of lemon bars and over-weak coffee. But underneath it is another habit entirely: noticing. Ope, let me help you with that.

WOMN: Minnesota Women Melting ICE

This book compiles the interior emotional stories of twelve Minnesota women who noticed something bad happening, and did something about it, because we couldn’t not. During Operation Metro Surge, the federal immigration enforcement surge that began in the Twin Cities in December 2025, we became helpers and neighbors. This book juxtaposes the scenes of violence and cruelty perpetrated by federal agents with examples of fierce love, extreme courage and determination, and the Minnesota culture and community at its best.

I’m TeriLeigh, and this book started in my living room.

During the surge, I invited readers of this Substack, people I had never met in person, to come over so we could hold each other through it. The stories shared in that circle helped inspire WOMN, and the book opens by saving you a seat at a campfire up north.

Get Your Copy Here

Good News in Minnesota

While the surge was happening, I posted a good news list here on Substack Notes every day. Each one rounded up the ways neighbors and helpers were showing up in real time. One of those lists included animal shelters rescuing pets left alone after their humans were detained. Another told the story of a tow truck driver who brought vehicles abandoned by ICE after detaining their owners back to their families (sometimes with pets in the back seat).

The WOMN stories I’ve shared here on my Substack are early versions of the ones in the book, and the stories that didn’t make the cut. I post new stories and excerpts every Tuesday. New posts are free for everyone for two weeks. After that, they move into the archives, which are open to paid subscribers.

This book is just the beginning.

I’m already collecting more stories from other helpers, and I’d love for yours to be one of them. Every woman in this book thought her story was nothing much. If you’re carrying a story of being a helper or a neighbor or one of the good-news angels in a time of trauma or tragedy, I want to write it. It doesn’t have to be about ICE in Minnesota. It can be about anywhere, and anyone. I like the tiny moments, where grief and pain intersect with love and community. I like the stories that feel like nothing much in the moment, but somehow sit with you over time and nag at you as being something significant.

I’m a good listener, and an exceptionally good feeler. My DMs are open, send me a Substack message, and we’ll set up a time to talk.

I’m sure I’ll be publishing more books in the future, and I’m in the process of building a library of these stories so that we have a record of the good things that come out of the pain.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

Get Yours Here