Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
2d

Thank you wonderful.

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KC
2d

I want to say something because this story touched me, but I'm almost speechless. Brianna and Vox's love and determination to feed Alejandro and his family is heart warming. I've driven in MN white outs and it is NOT for the weak. But then to have him captured a month later broke my heart. I am so disappointed in my fellow Americans who are facilitating these crimes against humanity. I'm with Vox, "why would you come back here?". I am very proud of the Minnesotans loving and caring for their neighbors and do love you all fiercely. I can't understand how anyone can work for ICE or the government officials pushing this agenda. This is too much for my soul. Thank you

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