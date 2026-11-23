Dear Friend & Neighbor,

When someone I love is going through something and needs a little somethin-somethin, I tell them I’m sending them pixie dust🧚✨.

So when I set up the email address for the WOMN book store, I made it pixiedust@womnbook.com. I wasn’t kidding.

All through the ICE surge in Minnesota last winter and ever since, you all have sent pixie dust right back to me in your comments.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever cried tears of pride before this, but I have cried so many tears of pride while witnessing Minnesota’s response to evil.”

In March, a reader told me that my pointing out the helpers here in Minnesota “got me through the despair of watching the horrors in Minnesota.” Last week, that same reader ordered a copy of WOMN to be delivered to Vermont (because international orders to Canada don’t open until January), so they could pick it up and carry it home across the border to Quebec. They signed off, “A friend from the snowy north.”

I feel so loved!

When I get these books in my hands, I will sit down with each one, sign it personally to the reader, one at a time, and my volunteer team will pack each one by hand. Along with the book, each book box comes with a personal letter from me, a special gift (no, I won’t tell you what it is, but I promise it is covered with pixie dust). You’ll also get an invitation to our exclusive early reader Zoom book club meetings in January, and an invitation to become a WOMN Neighbor to help spread the word.

One reader ordered copies as Christmas presents for a sister and several girlfriends and wrote, “Let’s hope the pixie dust fierce love goes big!”

Maybe someone on your list needs a sprinkle this year too, like the friend who shows up with a hotdish before anyone asks, or the neighbor who still keeps a whistle in her coat pocket.

If you’d like WOMN under the tree, please order by December 10 so it ships in time for Christmas. You don’t need a paid subscription to order. Anyone can buy a copy at womnbook.com. Discounts are automatically applied at checkout for purchases of 2, 5, or 10 or more copies.

Thank you for every bit of pixie dust you sent my way this year.

I’m sending it right back.

Let’s play pixie dust catch and see how much we can spill everywhere!

I love you fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

p.s. the paperback and ebook versions of the book will come out on online retailers starting January 22nd. If you want to be part of the movement that we are starting and help spread the word, get your copy now as it includes a very detailed list of creative outside-the-box Minnesota Nice ways to get this message out to a wider audience.

Order WOMN Here

Pixie Dust for WOMN

“Teri, thank you for the real time snippets and stories of women who rose to the need for resilience, strength and courage in a most disturbing (there are no words) but horrifying at worst time for MN and folks who’s lives were ripped open. The violence and mistreatment has hurt my heart more than I can explain. Your book and memoirs may be one of the most important literary stories of our time and I am fully serious. This is how it’s done as a journalist and writer putting a real time compilation of the strength to quietly yet strongly stand for humanity and “our country ‘tis of thee.” This is so important as the stories will time stamp and document what needs to be said. Thank you and love you fiercely right back 💟🫶🏼”

“I can attest to Teri’s talent and the amazing book she is writing. This isn’t just a book about women. It’s a book about people and their story and how people come together during difficult times to support each other. It’s about community coming together when those who are vulnerable are facing threats. It is beautifully written and highlights how our community comes together to protect and support each other. This is about fierce love, whether people are similar to us or different. Highly recommend a paid subscription. The content that Teri shares with her readers is heartwarming, And reminds us of our humanity and the need for community support 💜💜”

“Teri, your updates and ability to convey emotion through your writing is unmatched. I’m a journalist out of Chicago who also saw, firsthand, the brutality of arrests and operations here last summer. And they continue in Chicago. Your work right now will be remembered. I promise. Thank you for all you do. Thank you for being human.”

“Your information has been so helpful to me and my friends and family here in Brooklyn who want to do SOMETHING! Thank you so much, your writing is clear, informative, lyrical and so obviously from the heart. We love lists of who to give to too! I’m involved w a group here called Bakers Against Facism! Would love to organize a Minneapolis themed fundraiser. We don’t raise a ton but we do what we do best- bake with love and care and feistiness!”

“I am so glad I found you. Your writings and perspective give me hope when I feel overwhelmed by the news cycle. At times when I take a needed mental health break from reading more about the corruption and indignities that are rampant, I always find peace and love in your stories. Thank you for being here.”

“Teri, these are not just for Minnesota. This is a guide to human decency and humanity, to kindness and compassion and it is needed unfortunately in most parts and communities of this world. Thank you for writing and sharing.”

“This is beautifully written, extremely funny but also very poignant. Wonderful piece. Humour will not defeat these monsters. As the great Peter Cook said of 1920s satire, “those wonderful Berlin cabarets did so much to stop the rise of Hitler and prevent the outbreak of the Second World War”. But humour certainly helps us all get through to whatever lies on the other side of this darkness. Thank you.”

“Thank you Teri for all your work to inform us of your world … it is so hard for those outside it to comprehend. You write in ways people can understand. Thank you for your gifts. Your sharing of all the positives actions in the community is giving inspiration to us in other states who are learning from it. Sending light and love your way.”

Order WOMN Here