Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Pmbluemoon's avatar
Pmbluemoon
1d

Wow, that's next level stuff.

I've been through the assult part quite a few times growing up, I learned to just be quiet and not fight back. I learned early on (from my experiences) not to say anything or it got worse. She pulled out something that was ten times stronger.

I haven't heard what has happed to her since this unprovoked attack on her, I hope she's doing as well as one can expect to be after that?

Healing from this type of thing as well as what she already had going on will take a long time. I've learned our bodies heal faster than the mind, but our bodies keep score in its own way.

Thank you for sharing this! For as hard as it is to talk about, we need to keep these going.

*NEVER FORGET*

This means something different to everyone, but it definitely rings to the truth that something happened that never should have in the first place!

❤️‍🩹

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
Ian Haycroft's avatar
Ian Haycroft
12h

Thank you Teri, and thank you for heart behind the voice of Kelly. I am an Aussie, and there is a wonderful song by a guy named John Farnham, (a legend here) called The Voice. In it there are the lines..."We are all someone's daughter. We're all someone's son. How long are we going to look at each other, down the barrel of a gun". The women and the men of Minnesota are beautiful examples to us all, that there is a voice of love and resilience that will make the difference needed. Thank you again.

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
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