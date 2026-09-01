Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

Fierce Love - The WOMN Project

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Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
1d

This is such a beautiful story of acceptance, I cried a bit as I read it as all the love shone throughout it.

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
Kris Cahill's avatar
Kris Cahill
1d

This is so beautiful, thank you for sharing this. Love is always the answer, and it's damned difficult to see and witness and speak up against the nonstop cruelty. Yet here we are, and if we have privilege in these times, we must know that and use it.

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
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