February 7th, 2026

Today’s Good News from Minneapolis list

I’m losing count of how many parts I’m on

Needle and Skein a yarn and knitting store in a small Minneapolis suburb, St. Louis Park (where the Cohen brothers were raised) sold a $5 pattern for a red resistance cap with a braided tassle to raise funds. It went global and has raised over $650,000!

Not On Native Land Event gathered this morning at the Whipple Federal Building, led by indigenous leadership and clergy from around the country to pray for peace and get centered through the chaos.

When a mom of a newborn and 16yo was detained, the 16yo did what she could to feed her infant sibling. Then a mom in Minneapolis named Bre gave her 300 ounces of her own breast milk. Bre has now started organizing to support all mothers and babies impacted by ICE.

Fuzzy Loon Designs , a small 7-person mom-and-pop 10yo business has had such response to their stickers and designs they are now donating a large percentage of their profits to mutual aid.

Comma, a Bookshop in Minneapolis has had hundreds of online orders from out of state that they are announcing that they don’t need donations. They want all donations to go to mutual aid and community organizations.

University of Minnesota students chained themselves to Morrill Hall, the administrative building demanding that the university be declared a sanctuary campus.

We Minnesotans use the term uffda as both a curse and a prayer. If you’ve never heard the term, it might be time you learn it.

Also, we aren’t giving up. We are MN Vikings football fans. We suffer in pain together even if we never win. This is the true definition of stubborn.

If you want to know where to put your monetary donations, support our BIPOC small businesses buy purchasing gift cards you never intend to use. Find a local school and give to their gofundme campaigns and your money will go directly to the families in need.

People are asking me about coming here to help, to march, to support. I’ve been saying, please don’t come to MN. If you came, we would feel like we would have to host you, and that’s more than our arms can hold right now. Please, organize in your own communities. Coordinate a general strike in your town. Attend a demonstration in your state and make it as big as the tens-of-thousands marching every single Friday here.

Thanks for giving a shit.

And as always, I love you all.

TeriLeigh💜

February 8th, 2026

Good News from Minnesota

Sunday, February 8, 2026

The list is almost getting too long…I can’t keep up with all the smaller scale good things happening that I find in a 20-minute scroll on Facebook. Here’s what I got last night.

Minnesota music bands are putting together a “Mixtape for Good” with proceeds going to MN Mutual Aid.

A short drive through Mpls neighborhoods showed that almost every single home displays some sort of ICEOUT signage.

Operation Dildo Ice was carried out yesterday at the Whipple Federal Building…this one got a bit violent and several people were arrested.

Wookiefoot has made a song for Minneapolis and is donating proceeds to MN Mutual Aid.

Hell’s Kitchen (a beloved Mpls restaurant - I used to go there on Easter Sunday every year) is hosting a Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes Breakfast to benefit the Mercado Central Cooperative. One business raising money to keep another business in business. That’s community!

ArtYouHeart is hosting an ICEOUT Protest Poster Exhibit on Saturday 2/14.

Also, did you know that Minnesota is the state that is the LEAST dependent on federal taxes? For every $6.88 cents paid into federal income taxes from Minnesota, we get back $1.00 in funding.

I’m headed to a Mindful Walk led by the Buddhist Community today.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all.

TeriLeigh💜

February 9th, 2026

Good News from Minnesota

Monday February 9, 2026

nearly 1000 people gathered for a silent mindful walk led by the Minneapolis Zen Center yesterday (I was there). We walked 2×2 on city streets, visiting George Floyd Square, the Say Their Names Exhibit, and Renee Good’s Memorial. For 90 minutes, we did not speak, we walked to the sounds of occasional bells.

Minnesota Children’s Museum put together 600 play kits for children sheltering in place.

Thousands sang put down your weapons, we walk the same ground, it’s okay to change your mind, our love will carry us through at the hotels where ICE sleeps.

Heart of the Beast brought their giant puppets to PowderHorn Park on Saturday and gathered with puffy frogs, indigenous dancers from Native Nations and thousands of neighbors to honor Nicole Good with sparkles and glitter, one month after her death.

Twin Cities United Performers, the Singing Resistance of Twin Cities, and Brass Solidarity are organizing musical resistance events across the metro area daily.

Relish and American Pie spearheaded a coat drive to gather winter gear for people being released from detention at the Whipple Federal Building without coats or their personal effects being returned. The drive gathered so many coats in less than 48 hours that they had to stop the drive and suggest donations go elsewhere.

Mor Salon and Spa donated 100% of their sales for a week to Minnesota Mutual Aid.

Pow Wow Grounds Native Coffee Cafe has become a hub for legal observers.

I’ll write a separate note about my experience on the Mindful Walk.

I’ll also write a separate note with suggestions about what you can do from outside Minnesota.

Thanks for giving a shit.

As always, I love you all.

Please keep loving fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

February 10th, 2026

Good News from Minnesota

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

125 portraits of Minnesotans from all backgrounds with the words “I Am Human” was projected onto the side of the YWCA on Lake Street.

FAIR School Crystal - a student-led resistance - created a massive Chain of Love Against ICE by draping a paper chain from the school stairwell while students sang Lift Every Voice And Sing.

Organizers at Pow Wow Grounds Cafe on Franklin have launched indigenous-led safety patrols.

Advocacy groups representing 15,000 Minnesota doctors are demanding that health care protections for detainees be a non-negotiable condition for further DHS funding.

The Dakota and Lakota Oayote have set up lodges outside the Whipple Federal Building that is the center of DHS operations in the Twin Cities.

Governor Walz announced that Tom Homan is likely to have ICEOUT by end the of the week. We aren’t believing this until it happens.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

February 12th, 2026

Good News from Minnesota

Thursday, February 12, 2026

Every Thursday from 11:30am-12:30pm at 7400 Metro Blvd in Edina, a group has gathered to protest at the MN MAGA HQ.

The Parkway Theater is offering Songs for Our Neighbors: Raising Funds for Food & Rent on February 22nd at 7pm.

The Dakota/Lakota peoples have set up four teepees and a sacred fire as a multi-day prayer vigil outside the Whipple Federal Building to hold sacred ceremony. This land around Fort Snelling carries deep historical weight for Dakota people who are now there reclaiming a sacred Dakota place through presence and ceremony as a way to say “we are on our land, in our way, with our prayers, and we’re staying visible.” The First Nations United at Mni Owe Sni are requesting a meeting with Tim Walz and/or Peggy Flanagan.

MIRAC - Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee is celebrating Valentine’s Day by hosting a protest on Sunday Feb 15 from 12pm-1pm on the corner of Central & Lowry in NE Mpls, encouraging people to grab lunch at an immigrant owned small business.

When a Circle Pines restaurant worker was attacked and taken by ICE agents in plain clothes (caught on restaurant security camera), the community raised nearly $25,000 to help bring him home. He is legally in the US on a work visa.

The Do-Gooders, a mom-led small charity started in January 2025 and led by local Mpls mom Kelly Wilson is now spearheading campaigns to teach other states how to organize and is being featured as a guest on podcasts across the country.

On Saturday, Feb 14, there will be a “Love Shows Up” rally in St. Louis Park.

Multiple protests occurred at area Target stores to pressure Target to take a stance against ICE. Yesterday, the Richfield store drew a crowd of over 75 protestors who stood at the entrance (but didn’t stop shoppers from entering or exiting). This is the location where a 17yo US citizen was arrested while working there. Target has not issued a public statement addressing the staging concerns or ICE activity at its stores. Richfield PD made some arrests and released the protestors right away in front of the Target location as the crowd left while singing “we will be back.”

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all, fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

February 13th, 2026

Good News from Minnesota

Friday, February 13, 2026

US District Judge Nancy Brasel issued a Temporary Restraining Order calling for an immediate overhaul of detainee treatment at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building requiring ICE to provide detainees with free, unmonitored legal calls within one hour of arrival and explicitly banning transferring detainees out of state for 72 hours.

Governor Walz sounded like the good guy dad that he is when he said yesterday, “you don’t get to come in here and break things and just leave,” as he called for the federal government to pay for the damage caused here.

Tim also announced a $10M Relief Fund offering forgivable loans of up to $25K to businesses. This was launched alongside a new “Shop Local, Stand Together” campaign.

A volunteer-created tracker website, a crowd-funded endeavor, played a pivotal role in ending the surge. This website tracks federal convoys in near real-time as a “civil radar” that served as community defense that can easily be replicated in other sanctuary cities.

The principal of Liam Ramos’s school has gone way above and beyond his contracted duties as an educator. He organized his teachers and staff to pack 120 boxes of food every week and deliver them directly to families. He coordinated staff volunteers to walk kids to school so that no child walked alone, ever.

Voices of Neighbors is a community sourced poetry anthology responding to ICE in Minnesota. Submissions are being collected through march 21 with proceeds going to Immigrant Support Organizations.

Mancini’s Restaurant, a St. Paul business for over 70 years is hosting a pay-what-you-can Italian dinner fundraiser on February 18 at 6pm.

Keep giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

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