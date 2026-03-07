Good News from Minnesota

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Minnesota’s February budget forecast released Friday showed a $3.7B surplus. Minnesota is known for always balancing our budget. We are also a “donor state”, meaning that we pay more into the federal government in taxes than we get back. This year is no different, even with the alleged fraud, we not only balanced our budget, but we have money leftover, at least enough to cover the loss JD Vance announced from Medicaid last week.

For the first time, iceout.org and local news reported a relatively CALM Saturday morning, with only a handful of ICE sightings (there was still increased action at Whipple reported). We got a period of quiet to rest and regroup!

$5.39M has been redirected to the state’s food shelf program as a way to counter the federal cuts. Minnesota is proving that we can act as our own safety net without federal support.

An article in Politico gives an inside look to how Minnesota officials worked strategically, reinforcing that Minnesota did not make any deals or trade away any rights to get agents out of the state.

The Minnesota Loons soccer game at Allianz Field displayed a giant Rebel Loon banner that reads “We Have Friends Everywhere!”

Radiohead demanded that ICE take down a choral rendition of their song “Let Down” from a recent IG video.

The Singing Resistance is gathering at Roseville City Park to sing-ice-out of their park and city. This is the park where I walk my dog every morning, and where ICE stared me down on January 17th. I will be personally attending and performing some shaman ritual work to spread the vibration of the voices in a way to protect the park from future ice occupation.

While I keep focused on the goodness, things are not better. The protestors at the Whipple Federal Building right now (10am Sunday) are being kettled, arrested, and tear-gassed.

I visited the memorials for George Floyd, Renee Good, and Alex Pretti yesterday, and the pain our community is feeling is very palpable. I will share those experiences in other notes today.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

Monday, March 2, 2026

Right now, the Wilson Foundation, a 501(c)(3) foundation is matching up to $1.5M for rental assistance in Minnesota.

For the 50th anniversary of the Hmong Community in St. Paul, the St. Paul Saints minor league baseball team hosted Hmong Day. Mayor Kaohly Her threw out the first pitch. The day featured traditional dances, a Hmong artist singing the national anthem, and more.

Yesterday, as part of the Bring the Heat - Melt the Ice actions happening all week, a group of protestors tried to form a human shield blocking traffic out of the north parking lot at Whipple. This was an act of civil disobedience not unlike the lunch counter sit-in of the 1960s. Simultaneously, on the south side of Whipple, Indigenous Roots performed native dancing and drumming. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department declared an unlawful assembly and arrested protestors on both sides. This was an example where protestors pushed beyond the boundaries of peaceful protest by blocking roadways, dumping glass into the street, and throwing rocks and ice chunks. Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez was amongst those present and told the crowd: “As long as ICE remains in Minnesota…our community will occupy this space.”

The Singing Resistance had events happening across the nation yesterday. I personally attended a “take back our park” event at Roseville City Park where I walk my dog and ICE commonly stages in the parking lot. About 100 people attended, and cars passing by participated by honking in solidarity.

A “Dine & Demonstrate” event along Central Avenue brought customers into immigrant owned restaurants in NE Mpls before going to nearby intersections with their signs and chants. Spend money, then protest.

Alex Pretti’s Memorial outside the Minneapolis VA was taken down yesterday at the request of his family.

Golden Valley, a western inner ring suburb of Minneapolis, held a DEI sponsored event called “Stronger Together” for community mutual aide and support offering direct resources, connections to legal aid, and community solidarity to connect city resources with immigrant families in the western suburbs.

Minnesota colleges and universities have seen a marked drop in attendance and enrollment, and higher education leaders are speaking out about the impact on all levels of education in our state.

My favorite source for MN Good News is now on Substack! Go follow Sean Snow and give him your support. I just purchased a year subscription. His introductions and conclusions to the daily news reports he offers are always metaphoric and symbolic wisdom that weave spirituality with politics in a beautiful and necessary way.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely,

TeriLeigh💜

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Governor Walz has sent another letter to Secretary Kristi Noem, demanding answers on the surge, specifically in relation to the number of children detained. He accuses DHS of acting “lawlessly and without transparency”. His letter states that he expects weekly updates on the number of federal law enforcement agents in Minnesota until the number returns to the pre-Metro Surge numbers, and until all children are fully accounted for and returned to Minnesota.

Walz’s office has also filed a Freedom of Information Act request from DHS.

A Minnesota prosecutor announced on Monday that an investigation may lead to charges against federal officers, including Greg Bovino, for misconduct during Operation Metro Surge.

An 8th grader from a Rochester MN middle school, Riddhi Patel, is headed to Washington DC for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Fraud convictions continue as another suspect pleaded guilty, this one running a fake autism clinic that resulted in $6M in fraud.

Nicolette’s Macaroons, a St. Paul small business is now selling macaroons with the rebel loon. *this bakery is walking distance from my home.

US District Judge Jia M. Cobb has blocked DHS from enforcing its Jan 8th policy requiring members of Congress to give advance notice before visiting ICE facilities.

A federal judge ordered the U.S. Attorney to appear at a contempt hearing to explain repeated court orders ignored by DHS.

An internet portal has been opened by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty to build an evidence archive of digital documentation of use of force during Operation Metro Surge.

My long-form article this week details the story of a simple act of civil disobedience at the Whipple Federal Building last Sunday that serves as a beautiful metaphor for the whole resistance by Minnesota. This one has personal tugs on my heart as I love and care for the protester as family.

thehush.net/p/rainy-lik…

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

UNITE to Heal Minneapolis: Bringing Heaven to Earth , a living prayer for Minneapolis and blessing for the state of Minnesota is happening on Friday March 6, led by Lorraine Flaherty and Alexandra Wenman.

Minnesota has filed suit against the Trump administration for withholding Medicaid funds, alleging that this is “political punishment” that will harm more than 1 million people enrolled in the program.

MN Legislative Auditor Judy Randall says a $100M grant program intended to bolster small businesses is now on her radar.

Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig published a commentary yesterday admitting that she regrets voting for the Laken Riley Act, a bill requiring the detention of any undocumented immigrant charged with theft. She stated that any bill giving ICE new authority under this administration was the wrong call. Here in Minnesota, we have no problem admitting when we are wrong and working to repair our mistakes.

Representative Athena Hollins authored a bill to ban all 287 (g) agreements in the state, those that allow county jails and sheriffs to function as quiet extensions of ICE. Hollins stated that agreements like this erode public trust in law enforcement and divert resources from public safety. This is an example of Minnesota doing the work to take care of our own and separate more and more from the feds.

Oasis Lactation Services in Minnetonka MN collecting postpartum and prenatal supplies, including C-section wound care items, belly bands, prenatal vitamins, and hygiene products for new and expecting parents who are still afraid to leave home for appointments.

In Willmar MN, Rise Up Singing gathered people downtown with cupcakes, songs, and a march, and that the freewill donations are going straight to immigrant families for rent, food, and utilities.

The Dakota County Community Volunteer Fair brought residents to Wescott Library in Eagan to connect with local organizations that need help.

Registration opened for the 2026 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon. Organizers expect more than 30,000 runners across the weekend, and kids 18 and under can run free through the TC Kids Run Free program. The charity half marathon is also expanding, with runners raising money for nonprofits while participating.

The Skyway 5K took place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, in downtown St. Paul, starting and ending at Union Depot. It was billed as a first-of-its-kind race through the St. Paul skyway system, giving runners a chance to do a full 5K inside the climate-controlled maze of connected downtown walkways

Some sad news

1st Class Nicole M. Amor of White Bear Lake MN was killed in yesterday’s drone attack in Kuwait. She was a 39yo Army Reserve soldier, wife, and mother who has served since 2005.

On a personal note, my spidey-senses are registering that this shift in Minnesota culture to be even more community-based has reached a tipping point where this is now our new normal.

A friend asked me yesterday about how Minnesota is going to handle the clean up of this mess and the trauma that lingers. I found myself telling her that I really feel like we are completely up for the task. People in Minnesota know now, in ways we never have before, that we have each other’s backs, 100%. This culture and commitment to community is not going away once this all “settles”...this is our new normal. I believe it was always in our DNA to be this kind and community based, but it had never been tested like this before. Now that we have a taste of it, we can’t go back. Those who have suffered the worst trauma have also been recipients of the greatest kindnesses here. With that kind of energy, healing is deep.

I have always lived by the adage “the gift lives inside the wound”, and Minnesota is recognizing our capacity to rinse, bandage, and heal those wounds into stronger and more durable tissue.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Transform MN is holding a free session to help immigrants heal from the trauma called Walking with the Wounded: a basic introduction to trauma for the friend or minister. transformmn.org/event/h…

Yesterday Social Worker Day was recognized at the Minnesota State Capitol. Through Operation Metro Surge, social workers, especially those working in our schools and clinics and hospitals, have spear-headed mutual aid efforts.

Attendance at Valley View Elementary School in Columbia Heights MN is coming back. This is the school where Liam and several other children were taken and detained.

Minneapolis City Council heard testimonies yesterday for an initiative called Pause Evictions, Save Lives. This ordinance would temporarily extend the eviction notice period from 30 to 60 days. It has moved forward with a 7-5-1 vote at the city council.

Rage Against the Regime (Rage Against the Machine tribute) at the Turf Club is explicitly listed as a fundraiser for the Immigrant Rapid Response Fund (doors 7:00 PM).

Mancini’s Restaurant teamed up with others for a “Gathering for Good” and raised $35,000 to aid neighbors impacted by the surge.

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen was held in contempt in court for failing to return belongings to 28 federal detainees. Judges are taking larger action to hold feds accountable for violating the Constitution.

Registration is open for The 2026 Hot Dash 5K, 10K and Kids Tater Trot is set to happen Saturday March 21st. It’s events like these that are bringing the healing to our state.

When challenged by Chairman James Comer about fraud in Minnesota at the Oversight Congressional Hearing yesterday, Walz informed Comer that Minnesota’s level of fraud is roughly 2% where the national average is closer to 6%, and Minnesota’s fraud is significantly lower than Comer’s home state. Comer was left speechless.

Some numbers to contemplate:

Minneapolis has an estimated 76,000 residents (about 1 in 5 people in the city) facing urgent needs as a result of Operation Metro Surge. While the ICE incidents have dropped from 300 incidents per day to about 30 incidents per day, the average number of incidents in other cities is 3.

ICE is still here. Just yesterday in downtown Minneapolis, three agents came out of a white van labeled “Midwest Plumbing” with guns drawn and pointed at a woman’s head. They then shot pepper balls at her before getting back in the van and driving into her.

There was an ICE vehicle parked again this morning at the city park where I walk my dog at sunrise every day.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

P.S. Fierce Love t-shirts, magnets, stickers, and other merchandise will be ready to purchase from our online store sometime next week.

P.P.S I met yesterday with new Substacker Sean Snow (whom I reference daily for my good news listing), whose publication offers daily 6am reports out of Minnesota. We will be collaborating on some Substack ventures here very soon.

Friday, March 6, 2026

MPR reports a court win with real teeth (yesterday/this week): A federal judge ordered DHS to pay $9,334 in attorney’s fees in the Garrison Gibson case (ICE agents broke down his door without a proper judicial warrant, per the court findings reported by MPR).

AP reports Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz warned ICE and Minnesota’s top federal prosecutor that continued noncompliance with court orders could bring criminal contempt, after documenting repeated violations.

“Abolish ICE: A Fundraiser for the People” at the Alex Pretti memorial (1–8 p.m.). This is a free, in-person fundraiser at 26th & Nicollet (by the memorial), with community programming and performances. Dropkick Murphys is one of the bands performing.

Vegan Food for Good serving/connecting with neighbors today (March 6, 10:30 AM–1:00 PM) at a Simpson Housing location

In federal court Thursday, Minnesota’s U.S. attorney said detainees are no longer being transferred to El Paso because there are enough detention beds in Minnesota.

Medical professionals across Minnesota quietly built an informal network to bring care directly into people’s homes when they were too scared to go to appointments in office. KFF Health News reported Thursday that Minnesota’s model is now being watched as a lesson for cities across the country.

On Tuesday, March 3 MyNortheaster covered a “Bakers Supporting Neighbors” bake sale at a gardening store, explicitly raising money for mutual aid funds in the wake of Operation Metro Surge.

During the Congressional Oversight Hearing about Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz showed up as the adult in the room. When Nancy Mace challenged him about caring about children, Walz informed her that children in Minnesota rank near the top in every category, affirming that Minnesota children are fed every day, and have better housing, healthcare, and schools than most of the rest of the country. When James Comer challenged Walz about fraud rates, Walz informed Comer that Minnesota’s error rate is lower than Comer’s home state of Kentucky, and is one third the rate of the national average.

What the feds underestimated about Minnesota is our grit and endurance. Minnesota is playing the long-legal game, and we have the evidence and records and documentation to back-up our cases. It’s working. Kristi Noem was removed from her position as Secretary of Homeland Security.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Bring Me The News has published a list of businesses that have pivoted their efforts from profits to mutual aid in Minnesota. This list is a teeny tiny sampling of what is happening here in Minnesota. bringmethenews.com/minn…

300+ people gathered for a Polar Plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Second Sight Visuals and @n8me created a visual art projected installation of protest art on the Witch’s Tower in Minneapolis.

A neighborhood outdoor music block party occurred yesterday at the site of Alex Pretti’s death. DropKick Murphys had hundreds of neighbors dancing in the streets while Kathy Griffin stopped by for a surprise visit.

La Vina Burnsville, a Spanish language food delivery organization offered gratitude for two families that have been driving long distances, during the worst travel weather season of the year, from Wisconsin (3.5+ hours) to bring donations every week to support the food scarcity issues here in Minnesota. This is a great example of how efforts but just a few people make a huge impact.

The Minnesota Reformer featured Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez-Cruz, as a political leader who is truly “boots on the ground” through this resistance. He has had direct family members deported out of the country. He says, “I think it’s a responsibility of people in power to show up for their constituents.”

Social workers have been at the front end of this community support venture since long before any of this started. They are already over-worked and under-paid, and through this their jobs have become the front of it all. They were honored as part of Social Worker Day at the Minnesota State Capitol on Thursday.

ICE is still here, and still very much active. Reports from protesters who track the activity in and out of Whipple every day are reporting new shipments of brand new vehicles coming in daily. They also track close to 1000 agents coming and going on a daily basis.

There is word of “bounty hunters” working for the feds. We aren’t sure if these are ICE agents working in plain clothes or if these are independent contractors hired by the feds. While yes, this is a sign that the tactics are shifting to be more targeted actions and less racial profiling on the streets, it brings a whole different kind of fear. These bounty hunters are using surveillance, pretending to be utility workers, or worse, preying on Minnesota’s helpful nature.

Thank you to those of you who asked for Kelly Wilson’s venmo to offer donations. She has now been diagnosed with pneumonia. It got to be too much to personally DM each of you asking for her donation link, so I posted a QR code of her venmo on another note. She’s doing great work, and receiving a lot of hate mail for it. Let’s shower her with our fierce love.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

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