Good News in Minnesota

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Every day, I’m amazed that I keep finding new hyper-local and yet significant mutual aid efforts.

After a deep wound, one of the ways to heal is to “salt the wound”. Many of the healing efforts I’m finding are called “Salt Cure”. The salt stings, but it facilitates the healing process faster. Interesting that salt is what we need to combat ice in the process, and now it’s what we need to heal from it.

A biotech entrepreneur from St. Anthony Village is pledging at least $16 million to help Minneapolis residents pay rent after Operation Metro Surge. John Wilson, through his foundation, wants to cover half the estimated need through June and push others to match the rest. He estimated his own donations will soon approach $4 million, and he also offered to match city funding.

A federal court dismissed charges Friday against Heather Denae Lewis, one of the people indicted over the anti-ICE church protest in St. Paul. A magistrate judge also blasted the government for producing zero evidence so far, writing that prosecutors had shown “an intense appetite to initiate” the case but were failing on discovery obligations. It was one of the clearest signs yet that at least part of the government’s case is starting to crack.

Victor Greenawalt, the 10 year old who shielded a classmate during last year’s mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, will receive a national Citizen Honors Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. Medal of Honor recipients chose Victor after concluding he showed extraordinary bravery beyond his years. During the August 2025 shooting, Victor was hurt while shielding a classmate from gunfire. A ceremony in Washington is scheduled for March 25. It brought a hard Minnesota story back into view, this time with courage at the center of it.

Conny’s Creamy Cone reopened for the season and is celebrating 30 years in business. MPR says Conny McCullough opened the shop in 1996 at the corner of Dale Street and Maryland Avenue West, and it has become a neighborhood institution known for soft serve and for employing local youth. I live nearby, and the lines yesterday were running down the block.

Nick Zeimet, a Columbia Heights parent has built school-specific GoFundMe campaigns to help families hit by ICE fallout. NEXT and the Wilson Foundation have been helping support and match relief. More than 550 families in the district are seeking help, which makes this one of the most concrete school-by-school care efforts in the metro right now.

MN Bars Bake Sale brought together more than 40 home bakers at Graze Food Hall from noon to 2 p.m. on March 21 to benefit the Salt Cure Restaurant Recovery Fund, supporting restaurants hurt by the ICE surge.

Modist Brewing launched its Salt Cure Recovery Lager on March 21, with proceeds going to that same Salt Cure Restaurant Recovery Fund for restaurants struggling after Operation Metro Surge.

Arbeiter Brewing hosted “Records for Relief” on March 21, selling records and cassettes for $1 to $3 with proceeds benefiting the Greater Longfellow Neighborhood Relief effort.

Mother Earth Gardens is hosting a bake sale from noon to 5 p.m. on March 22, with proceeds going to Community Kitchen’s Mutual Aid Fund.

Nine Mile Brewing held a silent auction and supply drive on March 21 to benefit Bloomington Mutual Aid.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

Good News in Minnesota

Monday, March 23, 2026

Curiosity Studio hosted a Rent Relief Mend-A-Thon on March 21, where people could bring in clothes to be repaired for a suggested $10 donation, with funds going to rent-relief efforts. Practical, handmade, and neighborhood-specific.

New Branches Church held a Makes and Bakes benefit with baked goods, and the money went toward rent assistance for neighbors in East Nokomis.

La Vina Burnsville, a church community in a Twin Cities Suburb that has been active in mutual aid reported some big numbers this weekend. These numbers reflect the cumulative impact since January. Families Served: 37823 Pounds of Food distributed: 1,323,805 Individuals Supported: 157.717

A report indicates that Minnesota is the only state that performs better than average in all eight metrics: personal income adjusted for cost of living, poverty adjusted for regional differences, educational attainment, life expectancy, infant mortality, violent crime rate, median home price, food insecurity. (see attached map)

Ryan Vizzions has been tending Renee Good’s Memorial since the beginning. As a photojournalist, he has documented hundreds of handwritten notes, pieces of artwork, and objects left by strangers. He has moved the most fragile pieces to a “secret location” after an arson attempt damaged the site.

There is an art installation called WALL TCS (Worthless Analog Land Line Tele Communication System) along the sound wall along Hwy 100 just south of Minnetonka Blvd in St. Louis Park MN with vintage telephones. It is not officially sanctioned. It houses 94 telephones ranging from rotary phones, Trimline phones, shoe phones, duck phones, football phones, toy phones, and more. Artist Dave Gatzmer (aka Phone Banksy) won’t pay for a phone, almost all were donated.

The Fierce Love Movement has hit the 100th monkey level!

The scientific theory of the 100th monkey is based on the research that a monkey on an island washed its fruit, and taught its friends to wash their fruit. When 100 monkeys on the island were washing their fruit, researchers discovered that an island away, completely unconnected, monkeys started washing their fruit. This theory explains the collective unconscious and why creative ideas spread across the globe without any direct contact.

I’m starting to notice videos of other creators using the phrase Fierce Love in reference to MN! If you see such examples, please send them my way.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

p.s. On Wednesday March 25th at 11am CDT, I am hosting my monthly Fierce Love Community Gathering, with special guest Kelly Wilson sharing her grassroots mutual aid measures. Please watch for my other notes that offer the link to register. Space is limited (and if I offer a link here, it drastically diminishes the impressions on these good news posts).

Good News in Minnesota

Tuesday, March, 24, 2026

Minnesota’s State Capitol No Kings Rally this coming Saturday has been chosen as the national flagship event. Bruce Springsteen announced last night that he will be featured, along with Jane Fonda, Joan Baez, and Bernie Sanders.

Larry Jones, a retired 85yo man in Milwaukee, attended a legislative hearing to support a ban on gender-affirming care, but while listening to the testimonies of transgender youth at the hearing, he changed his mind. This viral story is proof that people of any age can change their minds.

Someone in Rush NY handmade 50 soft burp pads to go out with deliveries for Kelly Wilson’s moms and babies in need in Minnesota.

Minnesota Artist Betsy Skagen made an LGBTQ+ Rainbow Illumination Rebel Loon sun-catcher. She has a limited supply (and has probably already sold out) for $75 each.

The simple free little libraries have expanded in Minnesota. Some homes have added “free little pantries” while others have expanded to full mutual aid shares on their front lawns that include coolers with fresh fruit, milk, eggs, and produce.

When ICE was deployed to assist TSA yesterday, and several airports reported hours long security check lines, MSP airport reported no ICE activity and five-minute waits.

Operation Dildo is going national! The Dildo Distribution Delegation that started this a couple months ago at the Whipple Federal Building have collected a supply of 8100 dildos. Some are staged in Minnesota and others are staged across the west coast. The next event will occur on April 11th.

A restaurant in Florida just might have been inspired by Minnesota. When Florida governor ordered all Pride themed art removed from public spaces, including rainbow sidewalk crossings and murals, Trina Gregory, owner of Orlando Restaurant Se7enbites, invited community members to paint the parking spaces in her private parking lot. Another creative expression of resistance.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

Good News in Minnesota

Wednesday March 25, 2026

In honor of today’s Fierce Love Community Gathering featuring Mutual Aid Master, Kelly Wilson of Minneapolis, today’s list features a very incomplete list of the good things Kelly has shared with me about her efforts in mutual aid.

“She doesn’t speak much English, but she does speak hugs.” This is how Kelly describes one of the moms she has supported since the beginning of January 2026.

A man reached out to Kelly and informed her that he has an “honest to God rich uncle” who wanted to donate to Kelly’s cause. The next day a $10K check was in Kelly’s mailbox, enough to pay rents for ten families that month.

When people donate food, they usually donate mac and cheese and noodles and canned sauce. But one elder couple showed up at Kelly’s doorstep with $1000 worth of Costco meat and produce on three separate occasions.

A family from Scotland offered to be zoom friends. They said that they couldn’t send supplies or money easily across the ocean, but they could entertain the family stuck inside by meeting on Zoom and sharing their cultures.

Twice now, I have posted Kelly’s urgent needs for $1500. Twice now, overnight, those needs were met. The first time one of the readers here offered $1000. The second time, many readers donated in small amounts of $5-$20 to reach $1500 in less than twelve hours time.

This month several people donated supplies for Easter Baskets, and as of yesterday afternoon, all the kids Kelly has supported have them (or will receive them on Sunday). The joys and giggles these have created are why Kelly keeps doing what she does.

Good News in Minnesota

Thursday March 26, 2026

The Rebel Loon Archive is a new initiative to collect and preserve the artistic response to Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota. In partnership with The Waterloo Center for Arts and sponsored by Friends of the Art Center net proceeds support The Immigrant Defense Network. They are collecting protest signs after No Kings 3 at Mischief Toys.

The State of Minnesota has officially sued the Department of Justice and The Department of Homeland Security demanding access to evidence in the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. This is the second lawsuit from the state seeking evidence, asking a judge to court order release of evidence to the state.

A student from Annunciation School who put himself in the face of danger to protect a classmate is being recognized for his bravery with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society Award.

Christy Walton, the heiress to Walmart with a net worth of $22.9B placed a full page ad in the Sunday NY Times and several smaller papers demanding the release of 73% of ICE detainees who have never been convicted of a crime.

Minneapolis, with 80 plaintiffs, is suing DHS for excessive use of force.

Tim Walz announced yesterday that he has signed an executive ordr to establish a Governor’s Council with the purpose of documenting impacts of Operation Metro Surge. What’s significant about this order is that it is about creating “a public record of BOTH the harm endured as well as the generosity and resilience of Minnesotans across the state.”

Operation Dildo, bringing its mission nationwide on April 11th has attracted the attention of the FBI. I will post a hilarious and profound write up about this from Fear and Loathing: Closer to the Edge as a separate note today.

I hope you enjoy this beautiful image by Nicholas J Narog of the bridge in Duluth and the frozen gateway to Lake Superior.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

Good News in Minnesota

Friday March 27, 2026

The St Paul Art Collective has produced the Draw Together Community Art Coloring Book. A Minnesota community coloring book — made by 100+ local artists and students to remind our kids: you are loved, you belong here, and your neighbors have your back. A celebration of the power of community and the value of standing together in support of your neighbors.

Hundreds gathered Thursday night on I-35 overpasses, including the 42nd Street overpass in Minneapolis, holding signs like “No Kings” and “Ice Out.” This was part of a nationwide interstate 35 Bridge Brigade spanning from Duluth MN to Dallas TX. Local events included bridges in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Columbia Heights, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and more, not just limited to hiway 35.

Some sources are reporting an estimation of 100,000 to even 200,000 possible attending tomorrow’s flagship No Kings III event in St. Paul. The march to the Capitol on starts at Saint Paul College, Harriet Island, and Western Sculpture Park at noon, then converging for a 2 p.m. rally at the Capitol.

Clergy from across Minnesota are gathering for a Palm Sunday Faith Action at the Minnesota State Capitol on Sunday, March 29. The Twin Cities action begins with a 2:00 p.m. procession and a 2:30 p.m. worship/program on the Capitol Mall, and organizers describe it as an interdenominational public witness rooted in loving neighbor, welcoming the stranger, and rejecting cruelty and greed.

No Kings III has more than 3000 events scheduled nationwide. The first one, in June drew 5 million people. The second one in October drew 7 million people. This one is expected to be far more than the October event.

Minneapolis is also offering opportunities to grieve in community. Grieving Together happened at Meraki Community Space, 100 W. 46th St., bringing together writers, organizers, and neighbors for a potluck-style gathering.

Another “Whipple Traffic Jam” action happened on Thursday at noon, where people were encouraged to circle the federal building slowly with hazard lights on as a public act of witness and even prevent ICE vehicles from getting out to cause their chaos.

Hobbit and I attended the bridge brigade yesterday. I leave you with some images of our time there. It was cold, and worth the chill for the warm encounters with loving humans.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜

Good News in the USA

Saturday March 28, 2026

No Kings 3 Rally

Today is the third No Kings rally in the span of a year. The last one, in October drew 7 million people nationwide. St. Paul MN is the flagship event in the country. I have seen estimates between 100,000-200,000 people expected to attend. With over 3000 events nationwide, we are likely to break event records.

Today’s list features examples of how organizers are keeping CARE and LOVE in mind and how people are serving each other to make this happen.

Twin Cities organizers literally built accessibility into the flagship event. The official No Kings Twin Cities site says there is an accessible seating section near the stage, ASL interpretation at the Capitol, Saint Paul College, and Harriet Island, an ADA drop-off/pick-up area at Cedar Street and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, wheelchair-accessible portable toilets, and even hired pedicabs to help people with limited mobility get from accessible parking at Ramp F to the rally site. That is direct mutual aid.

The Twin Cities site also has a “Fund a Bus” link on the front page. That tells you organizers are not only expecting people to somehow get there on their own; they’re actively creating a way to subsidize transportation into the flagship rally.

Small-town Minnesotans organized buses into St. Paul. Mobilize listings show a “Bus from Lindstrom to St. Paul – MN State Capitol” and a “Bus to NO KINGS Rally in St. Paul” organized through Wright County / Monticello-area networks. People are building transportation so others can attend who might not otherwise make it.

Twin Cities organizers got specific about rideshare drop-off points too. The official St. Paul event page lists landmark drop-off and pick-up points for rideshares near Saint Paul College and the Capitol, plus reserved charter/school bus parking. That is the kind of nuts-and-bolts planning that turns a big rally into something elders, disabled people, suburban riders, and out-of-town groups can actually navigate.

Miami-area organizers set up dedicated protest carpooling. Mobilize listings for South Florida include “March 28 No Kings Protest Carpooling” hosted by the Miami-Dade Hispanic Caucus and another by Miami-Dade Democrats / Coral Gables Democrats. That is mutual aid in the simplest possible form: “I have seats. You need a ride. Let’s get there together.”

Some local groups are creating pre-rally meetup points just to share signs and rides. A Mobilize listing for Mineola, New York advertises a “Pre-No Kings III Meet Up” where people gather locally before the rally to share protest signs and carpool together.

There’s also a nationwide virtual / accessible rally for people who cannot safely attend in person. The official No Kings site advertises a virtual No Kings event and says ASL interpretation and live captioning will be provided. Another official listing calls it an “Accessible Rally.” That is good news too: organizers are explicitly making room for people who are homebound, disabled, immunocompromised, caregiving, or otherwise unable to physically march.

Houston organizers publicly spelled out their accessibility plan. The Houston event page says there will be at least one ADA-accessible porta-potty on site, ADA-accessible restrooms next door at the public library, and an ASL interpreter for the main speaking program. That’s exactly the kind of practical inclusion work that usually goes unseen.

Seattle organizers did the same. Seattle’s event page says the Cal Anderson program will include ASL interpreters on stage and a dedicated ADA section near the stage with a clear view of the interpreters. Axios also reports that more than 40 local groups are involved and that the coalition sees this not just as a march, but as part of longer-term block-by-block community organizing.

Albuquerque built in an alternative for people who don’t want or can’t manage the march itself. The Indivisible Albuquerque page says there will be live music in the park for people who do not wish to march, and it points to an ADA event for those who can’t attend in person, plus a livestream. That’s another very direct example of organizers asking, “How do we widen the circle?”

Even the official protest resource guide is framed around care. The national No Kings resource guide explicitly tells people to bring water, snacks, medications, a charged phone, and a battery pack, and emphasizes nonviolence and preparation.

And Minnesota organizers are pushing carpooling because they know access is the issue. FOX 9’s St. Paul coverage says attendees are being urged to use public transportation or carpool because of limited parking and closures. That sounds mundane, but it’s another clue that a lot of the day’s invisible good news is people coordinating transportation for each other.

I personally will be shuttling a number of individuals to and from the event and hosting a “wait out the traffic” after party for close friends.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh💜