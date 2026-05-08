Yesterday I saw a bald eagle standing in a crosswalk.

With vehicles facing it from all directions, it gazed into the sky above where two crows circled, loudly pestering.

For an eagle, a single crow is a tasty lunch, but when crows outnumber the eagle, the power balance shifts. A group of crows is called a “murder” because it’s persistent, menacing, unrelenting, and. . . playful. Crows won’t kill an eagle, but as intelligent trickers they will pester and prank until the eagle gives up and leaves.

The eagle looked up at the crows, and at the cars on the road boxing it in, and took off in flight with the two scrappy, loud, unapologetic crows pushing it out of their territory.

We are the crows, holding this resistance rage with every bit of trickster energy we can muster to express our stubborn, radiant fierce love.

It was a long hard winter.

We watched ICE kill Renee and Alex for defending our immigrant neighbors.

We gasped as the Epstein files dropped, re-traumatizing every survivor.

We gulped as women’s health and transgender rights have rolled back.

We felt sucker punched when the war in Iran started, while we face rising grocery bills and gas prices.

We give a shit.

And that shit hurts.

We are angry, triggered, and showing up.

With signal chats, rapid response networks, mutual aid deliveries, legal observer trainings, letter-writing and phone-calling our elected officials, bridge brigades, and massive rallies. . .

And now, all these months of efforts and actions are catching up to us.

We are lost, and yet more certain than we’ve ever been about what matters.

We are lonely, and yet part of something so connected that we’ve never felt so alive.

We are exhausted, and yet more wide awake than ever before.

This is bigger than grief and rage. It is the love and connection and empathy and humanity growing out of us exponentially as a result of the trauma and pain.

It’s all just so much, and we don’t quite know what to do with all of it at the same time.

This is where we step into the medicine of the crow.

Crows don’t overpower eagles. They outsmart them, outmaneuver them, and outplay them. Crows are tricksters with high emotional intelligence who know that the answer to a bully is to be so clever, connected, and playfully relentless that the bully gets annoyed and goes elsewhere.

The crow has community and creativity and the willingness to make a whole lot of noise while having a damn good joyful time doing it.

(because frankly, we’ve had enough grief, guilt, rage, and fear to last a lifetime, and we need some good old fashioned joy and play and LOVE right about now).

We know that the antidote to all of this bullshit is Fierce Love.

Fierce Love is what shows up and keeps us hope-hunting for the good news when the doom-scrolling gets to be too much.

I’m inviting you to tap into the totem medicine of the crow, fueled by rage, and rooted in love. This is a sacred space to gather in community of like-minded souls who want to expand on our ability to be tricksters, spreading fierce love so loud that the world has to listen.

Apply to the Fierce Love Coven

When we gather in circle:

Our breath deepens again, and with it comes a clarity of thought we forgot we had.

Loneliness of carrying all of this dissolves in a supportive coven of other people carrying the same contradictory bundles.

Rage stops leaking sideways onto the people we love and starts flowing into clear activism and resistance actions that make a difference that matters.

The guilt of taking time for ourselves is replaced by the understanding that a regulated, resourced crow is ten times more effective.

As tricksters, we start laughing again, deep belly laughter, the kind that shakes the shits right out of us without us knowing.

Our actions and efforts get sharper because we’re responding from a grounded, creative, trickster place that can see three moves ahead.

We become each other’s rapid response network for the soul.

Ideas start emerging from the group that none of us would have had alone.

We start to feel like ourselves again, except fiercer.

What the Cohort Coven Includes

Biweekly Zoom Sessions:

Every other week, we meet for 90 minutes.

The first 45 minutes are dedicated to nervous system regulation that goes beyond bubble baths and tea.

The second 45 minutes are community gathering time where we connect, share, and conspire together about how to bring our trickster energy into the world.

Intimate Circle: The coven is capped at 15 people. We need a circle small enough that every voice is heard, every face is known, and every crow has a buddy.

Private 1:1 Session: Each coven member gets one private session to go deeper into whatever is alive for them personally, because sometimes what needs tending doesn’t belong in the group.

Session Replays: All sessions are recorded so nobody has to choose between showing up for their life and showing up for the coven.

Encrypted Community Space: This is a place to get to know each other, share wins and wobbles, hatch trickster plans, and build the kind of trust that only happens when people have time to breathe between responses.

Timeliness: The coven runs through the midterm elections, because we are building this container for a reason and that reason has a timeline.

Application Only: This protects the container and ensures that every person in the circle is there with the same intention and the same fierce love.

Apply to the Fierce Love Coven

Who Is a Crow?

anyone who has been showing up for the world and forgetting to show up for themselves.

someone who carries rage and tenderness in the same hand and refuses to let go of either one.

a hope hunter, a trickster, a person who gives a shit so deeply that it has started to cost them something and they know it.

someone who understands that fierce love is not soft or passive but is the most powerful and creative force available to us right now.

We are teachers and nurses and artists and organizers and therapists and retired grandmas and small business owners and writers and caregivers and people who just can’t stop showing up at rallies even though our knees hurt.

We give a damn about this world and we are ready to take care of ourselves as fiercely as we take care of everyone else.

Do NOT apply if:

You have plenty of energy and feel totally fine about everything happening in the world right now.

You prefer to do your healing alone and don’t need other people.

You’ve already figured out how to stay grounded, joyful, and effective without any support whatsoever.

You think self-care is selfish and that good activists should just push through until they collapse.

You’re not willing to laugh, cry, get weird, or be honest in front of other humans.

You already have a murder of crows and your trickster energy is fully activated.

The Details - Two Ways to Join

The Coven — $1111 or 5 x $222.20*

This is the full experience. Every other Wednesday at 11am-12:30pm CDT.

45minute nervous system regulation + 45minute community container space

Intimate gathering - no more than 15 people.

1 private 1-1 session with TeriLeigh

Access to session replays, nervous system regulation lessons, secure community chat

and our encrypted community space for ongoing conversation between gatherings. Sessions run at 11am Central. If enough crows apply, a second coven will open at 4pm Central. Payment plan available at $222.20/month for five months.

The Flock — $444 or 4 x $111*

For crows who want the medicine but need a more flexible path.

The Flock includes full access to the self-paced lessons and curriculum

1x monthly community gathering where we come together to connect, share, and conspire.

*A portion of all proceeds goes directly to Minnesota mutual aid and rent relief.

Timeline:

Applications due June 28

Acceptances sent July 1

Enrollment due July 6

First gathering July 8

Apply to the Fierce Love Coven

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading this? I’m the writer behind the Fierce Love Substack where many of you found me during the hardest winter of our lives. I’m not leading this coven as an expert on a stage. I’m leading it as a crow who needs this circle as much as anyone in it. My special skill that I bring to this coven is that I’ve been teaching nervous system regulation, chakra work, and mindfulness practices for over 30 years to more than 200,000 students and 2,000 one-on-one clients.

What do I get with a private 1-1 session? I have 30 years experience reading chakras and auras, as well as intensive training and eldership initiation as an African shaman. I’m also a master yoga teacher with expertise in body posture and mechanics. sessions with me can go as woo-woo as a chakra/aura reading or shamanic divination or as practical as a body mechanics assessment with somatic exercises to address chronic pain and emotional stress.

Why does this cost money? This is how I make my living. The Substack posts, the good news hunting, the rally coverage, the community gathering, the Zoom healings — this is not a side project or a hobby. It is my full-time job and my work in the world, and charging for it is what allows me to keep doing it. A portion of every enrollment goes directly to Minnesota mutual aid and rent relief, so the money moves in two directions — it sustains the person doing the work and it feeds the community the work is for.

I’m already overwhelmed. How can I add one more thing? This is not one more thing. This is the thing that makes all the other things sustainable. Ninety minutes every other week is less time than most of us spend doom scrolling on a bad Tuesday. And if life gets in the way, every session is recorded.

What if I cry? What if I’m angry? What if I fall apart? Good. That’s what the container is for. We are not here to perform wellness. We are here to be real, messy, fierce, tender humans together. Falling apart in a safe circle is not weakness, it’s the beginning of being put back together by people who actually give a shit.

What if I can’t make every session? Life happens. Replays are available for every session. The community space keeps you connected between gatherings. We’d rather have a crow who shows up when they can than lose a crow who thinks they have to be perfect to belong.

Do I need to be in Minnesota? No. Fierce love is global. We have hope hunters from California to British Columbia to Wisconsin to New Zealand to Spain to Denmark. The coven meets on Zoom and the community space is online. The only requirement is a heartbeat and a willingness to show up.

What happens after November 11 when this ends? We will decide that together. The coven may continue, evolve, or complete. What we can promise is that the connections made in this circle won’t end when the sessions do.

I want to apply but I’m scared. That means it matters. Apply anyway. You’ll probably find that the application inspires you, triggers you, and helps you get a really good idea of what you are stepping into should you decide to join us. Filling out the application is a great way to see if this coven is the right fit for you.

A crow alone is an eagle’s lunch.

A murder of crows changes everything.

Apply for the Fierce Love Coven.

Applications close June 28.

Apply to the Fierce Love Coven