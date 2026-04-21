Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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Mary Thomason's avatar
Mary Thomason
5h

Thanks for you fierce love Terry and your fierce voice in the ritten word! Much love to you! Keep up the good fight!

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1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
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Caroleeena
3h

AI images and stories just break my heart. We are fighting a data center tooth and nail here. When I see AI images and AI stories, it just feels like people don't care how all the data centers affect the people who have to live near them.

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