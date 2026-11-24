This excerpt is NOT in the book. It’s just my gratitude for Minnesota this Thanksgiving.

One of the surprises I had while writing the book was how much of a main character Minnesota ended up being through the whole book. This piece personifies Minnesota as a guest at my Thanksgiving table. I hope you enjoy.

“Hello. Hello. Hello!” Grandma opens the front door wearing a vintage 1950s red prom dress covered with a hand sewn apron. “Minnesota! I’m so glad you’re here early,” she says with grace. Minnesota stomps off her snow boots and hands Grandma a 9x13 Pyrex of tater tot hotdish wrapped in one of the quilted and tied up hotdish holders that Aunt Jill made for the Christmas bazaar last year.

“Ope, sorry, I know I’m early,” Minnesota says, shrugging off her parka. “I’ll just set this down and get out of your way,” Minnesota says as she grabs the hotdish back walks past Grandma into the kitchen to set the hotdish onto the counter next to the Jell-O salad. “Oh, and I heard you got stuck on a patch of ice last week, so I put a bag of kitty litter in your trunk for next time.”

Linda comes in right behind her with a plate of lemon bars and a tablecloth nobody asked her to bring. Everybody in Minnesota knows four Lindas, and this one has already started folding napkins into triangles. She sets an extra place at the table next to her own, plate and silverware and all, and she doesn’t say who it’s for.

By the time we sit down, every chair is full, except the one next to Linda. Jerry and Barbara drove up from Iowa, and Cousin Angie flew in from Chicago.

Before anybody can pass the rolls, I tap my water glass with a fork.

“Minnesota,” I say.

Minnesota tugs her red knit hat down over her ears and looks up at me.

“We love you fiercely...and we’re sorry we have taken you for granted since, well, forever.”

“Oh, for Pete’s sake,” Minnesota says. “Sit down. The gravy’s getting a skin on it.”

I stay standing.

“One winter, I hit a patch of black ice and swerved into a snowbank. Three other vehicles stopped right away, and every one of those strangers helped shovel and push me out. It took just minutes. I was a twenty-something school teacher, and I made it to work in time for the first bell.”

“Well, sure,” Minnesota says. “That’s just what we do.”

“People here stop to help, no matter what,” I say. “Thank you.” I pause to look Minnesota right in the eye, but she quickly looks down at her hands. “I didn’t know how special you are, Minnesota, until this winter. And I’m here to tell you that I’m done taking you for granted. It’s Thanksgiving, and we are all gonna tell you why we love you.”

“Uffda.” Minnesota shrugs.

“That’s one,” Linda says.

“Here, here, ” several people at the table say, raising their glasses to clink. “To Minnesota!”

“Anybody would’ve stopped,” she mumbles, adjusting her red cap again.

Linda leans over to Cousin Angie from Chicago and whispers, “Three uffdas and she will be eating pumpkin pie, just you watch.”

Angie nods, picks up the bowl of potatoes, and holds it out across the table. There’s a newspaper clipping taped to the side.

“Have some more,” she says, and reads the clipping. “The New Republic, the morning of the general strike. ‘If Anyone Can Pull Off a General Strike, It’s Minnesotans.’”

“Ope, no, I’m good,” Minnesota says. “I already had some.”

“It was minus thirty with the windchill,” says the Jerry, who drove in from Iowa. “Somewhere between fifty and seventy-five thousand of you marched downtown anyway, and more than seven hundred small businesses closed.”

“It was a little nippy, that day” Minnesota admits while unfolding and refolding her napkin.

Down the table, Aunt Jill lifts the foil off the green bean casserole and reads the clipping tucked underneath. “The head of the Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation told the Guardian, ‘We are a northern state, and we are built for the cold.’”

“Like Emma says,” Linda adds, winking at Emma across the table, “’Don’t attack a winter people in the winter.’” She passes the yams. “There was a security guard in the skyway that day who held the door for every single marcher. I said to Nancy, ‘He’s just going to stand there and hold that door for everybody, isn’t he?’ And she said, ‘Probably.’”

“Well, somebody had to hold the door,” Minnesota says, passing the yams without taking any.

Cousin Angie from Chicago holds the pumpkin pie out and taps the next clipping. “Michael Posner, in Forbes. ‘The stoppage led to serious economic disruption—and got Washington’s attention.’”

Minnesota looks at the pie. She looks at Linda. Linda raises her eyebrows and waits.

“Gosh Darnit, I know what you all are doin’ here, and I don’t like it,” Minnesota says as she takes the pie plate from Linda.

“Well, that’s just tough luck for you Minnesota, because we have all conspired to gush all over you with gratitude this Thanksgiving because you damn well deserve it.”

Minnesota looks at the pie.

“C’mon, you know you want some,” Emma nods.

“And I have a whole other pie in the fridge,” Grandma says, “so you can’t give me that line about saving some for everyone else.”

“Okay, maybe just a sliver,” Minnesota says, cutting a slice into thirds to take a bit. But she doesn’t eat.

The whole table cheers.

Rose got her digital copy of WOMN today. She holds up her phone and reads the text she sent before dinner. “I AM enjoying this book! WOW. It is not what I expected or how I expected it to be written.... and I love it!!”

Minnesota squints at her. “Ope. What book?”

“The book about you,” Linda says. “You’re in every chapter. Each one opens with one of your traditions. Tater tot hotdish, the skyway, Duck Duck Grey Duck, pull tabs.”

“Uffda.”

“That’s two,” Linda says.

Amber pulls her copy out from her purse and puts it on the table next to Minnesota. “You might even say that you are the leading character,” she says as she squeezes Minnesota’s shoulder.

Minnesota picks it up, studies the cover, and turns it over to read the back.

“Uffda,” she says again.

“And three,” Linda says, smiling.

Cousin Angie from Chicago picks up the turkey platter and reads the headline on the clipping taped to it. “The Star Tribune says ‘everyday Minnesotans outsmarted and discombobulated federal agents.’”

“Oh, that was just Amber and PurpleOtter,” Sasha says, motioning to Amber, who is sitting next to her. “That fella showed up to a snowstorm in jeans, tennis shoes, and a Carhartt jacket. And he pronounced the p in ope.”

The whole table groans.

“Chris Pohlad wrote in the Minnesota Star Tribune,” Emma says, reading off the corningware dish holding the wildrice, “‘Minnesota has set an example for the rest of the country.’”

“Now you’re just being silly,” Minnesota says as she takes another sliver of pie out of the tin. “We don’t brag. That would be rude.”

Then, Cousin Angie reads one last clipping. “Adam Serwer wrote in The Atlantic that there’s a word for what you did. Neighborism. ‘A commitment to protecting the people around you, no matter who they are.’”

Linda reaches over and straightens the napkin at the empty place setting. The whole table goes quiet.

“Who’s that seat for?” Jerry from Iowa asks.

“I put that out for all the people who can’t be with their families for meals like this,” Linda says.

Minnesota takes off her red hat and holds it in her lap.

“Say their names,” Emma says.

“Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti,” everyone speaks in unison.

And then silence, for all the neighbors who were disappeared.

“Uffda. That was more grief than any bucket could hold,” Minnesota whispers.

More silence, as Minnesota stares at the pumpkin pie for a long time.

“Well,” she says, breaking the silence with a twinkle in her eye and a spark in her voice, “that’s just being a neighbor.”

“So you’ll have some more?” Cousin Angie asks. then she leans over to Linda and whispers, “I believe it was four uffdas.”

“Oh, you betcha,” Minnesota says, as she smashes a full slice of pumpkin pie into a piece of lefse and shoves it into her mouth.

The table erupts in laughter.

P.S. If anybody at your table this week asks how Minnesota did it, tell them that we notice things, and we stop to help, no matter what.

You do not have to be Minnesotan to do that.

And you can read all about it in the book WOMN, the book everybody at our table kept talking about, is available now as a signed, first-printing hardcover at womnbook.com.

And wherever you are this Thanksgiving, I’ll save a place for you at my table.

Thanks for giving a shit.

I love you all fiercely.

TeriLeigh 💜

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