Fierce Love

Fierce Love

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The Inner Lighthouse
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Thank you for inviting us into this moment of reflection with well buttered sourdough. I could feel the Mexican women mothering the single mother just as much as I could feel that little girl standing outside, separated from her mama from brick and wire. You help us remember that our hearts are always connected, and that our mission is to remove the brick and wire separating us literally, mentally, and emotionally from one another. Your words are the words of the wisdom of the ages. Thank you for sharing them. Thank you for sharing the stories of all the people who are shining their light on what is true and what is absolutely untrue!

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