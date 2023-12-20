H.U.S.H. ✨ ~ Highly Unapologetic Sensitive Humans

The world is full of chaotic noise. The sensitive souls are the soothing antidote. It’s time to own our sensitivity as our super-power! ✨HUSH ~ Highly Unapologetic Sensitive Humans✨

brings all the colors and pixie dust

to the weirdos and sensitive souls of the world.

Whispering Truth so confidently that everyone shuts up to listen.

You’ve been apologizing for your whole life. For crying. For needing quiet. For feeling too much. For leaving parties early. For being “dramatic.” For existing at full volume in a world that demands you turn yourself down.

I’m done with that. And I’m guessing you are too.

This is a space for sensitive souls who are ready to stop shrinking.

If you’ve ever sat in your car in your own driveway because even your own house felt like too much stimulation...

If fluorescent lights feel like an assault and you can sense the mood of a room the second you walk in...

If you absorb other people’s emotions like a sponge and cry at commercials because your nervous system doesn’t distinguish between real and fictional pain...

You’re home.

HUSH is where we reclaim sensitivity as the gift it’s always been and learn to work with our finely-tuned nervous systems instead of against them. Here, being a Highly Unapologetic Sensitive Human is celebrated, not pathologized.

✨ You’re in the right place.

We feel the messiness of life in big sloppy ways right down to frequent crying when we don’t even know why we’re crying. Our brains work in circles, loop-de-loops, curly cues, and spiral designs while our senses work in hyper-drive.

I write for the sensitive ones. The deep breathers. The over-feelers and meaning-makers who walk through the world with soft eyes and strong hearts.

If you’ve ever been told you’re “too much,” or if your body says things you don’t know how to translate, or if words feel like spells that shape your soul—this space was made for you.

This is a place for those who are healing in real time. The ones who are learning to let the body speak its language again. The ones who understand that emotions aren’t problems to fix, but portals to fuller aliveness in life.

Can we be friends?

🌀 About TeriLeigh

ive at the intersection of Grounded Avenue and Woo-Woo Way.

I don’t just read symptoms—I sense to them.

I was born with hyperacusis, which means I hear sounds with greater sensitivity than most. I also experience synesthesia, where words and emotions arrive in textures, colors, and flavors. I also see auras and chakras, people’s energy, like you see the clothing people wear.

When I read your words—whether written or spoken—I don’t just understand them. I feel them in textures and emotions. I see them in colors and light. I taste them.

Your tension may show up as tart green. Your sadness as velvet blue. Your back pain might whine like an out of tune violin string. And the words you speak about these situations paint multi-sensory art-installations for me.

Over 30 years, I have taught over 200,000+ students and worked 1-1 with over 2,000+ clients. I’ve held and carried many titles: Teacher, Writer, Wellness Educator, Spiritual Mentor, Shaman Elder, Chakra Expert, Reiki Master, Yoga Instructor, Heart Sister, Soul Retriever, Perspective Shifter, and all around Magick Maker.

Here are a few quirky things about me:

🌹 I look up the etymology of words just for gits and shiggles.

🏊 I was a synchronized swimmer and I can hold my breath for 2min

🐕 I talk to dogs as if they are humans.

You bring the feeling.

I’ll bring the pixie dust.🧚✨

📬 Free Subscribers Get

Three articles a month that validate your sensitive soul experience.

Each month, we dive into a theme that actually matters to HSPs—from navigating perimenopause to dealing with medical gaslighting to surviving the holidays without apologizing for needing to leave early.

Week One: My personal story exploring the month’s theme

Week Two: A composite case study showing how other sensitive souls navigate these challenges

Week Three: Guest voices from experts and other Highly Unapologetic Sensitive Humans who actually get what it means to feel everything.

Posts are written in rhythm with the body in real talk from someone who knows what it’s like to be “too much.”

FYI - (free posts lock after 8 weeks, and paid members keep everything)

💜 Paid Subscribers Get the Deep Work

($7/month or $77/year)

Everything free subscribers get, plus:

Week Four: Full workshop, mini-course, or somatic practice related to the month’s theme

Private chat community for ongoing support between posts

Complete workshop archive with years of practices, protocols, workshops, mini-courses, and nervous system tools

Permanent access to all content (free posts lock after 8 weeks, but paid members keep everything)

Cuz sometimes you need more than validation—you need actual tools and a community of people who won’t tell you to “just think positive.”

Mini-courses offer a series of 3-10 minute MindfulSense mini-exercises

Workshops are 30-90 minute videos and/or live zooms.

Practices & Protocols - simple in-the-moment exercises to deal with sensitive moments that happen such as people pleasing, grief, boundaries, imposter syndrome, and more.

Full Archive — all free posts enter “archive mode” after 8 weeks. If you want access to older content, paid subscribers see everything, anytime.

Upgrade to Paid to embody the work, to feel unapologetically strong in your sensitivity super power in your lungs, your spine, your cells, and the language you speak to yourself.

I also run two cohort programs for sensitive souls here on Substack.

And I write two more publications just for funzies…